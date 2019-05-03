Police log

FRIDAY

-12:37 a.m.: prohibitions. A 15-year-old male was arrested after he was found to have consumed alcohol. According to the police report, he was on probation and the case is being referred to the probation department.

THURSDAY

-7:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Matthew Bryon Reed, 22, 306 1/2 N. Main Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools; Felicia A. Skeens, 26, 1201 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F, was arrested for drug abuse.

-5:17 p.m.: warrant. Scott Dorsey, 59, 826 Linden Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:55 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report two king size Reese’s Big Cup crunchy candy bars, were stolen at Dairy Mart on Michigan Street.

-4:34 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. Police received a report someone took $1,430 out of an account without the female victim’s permission at 502 Forest St.

WEDNESDAY

-9:50 p.m.: domestic violence. Ralph F. King Jr., 31, 918 Park St., was arrested for domestic violence.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-2:24 to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.