Police log

MONDAY

-9:39 a.m.: counterfeit/unlawful copy. A fake $100 was reported received at Bel-Mar Lanes on West Russell Road.

-8:22 a.m.: contempt. Teresa A. Hawkins, 42, of Fairborn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-4:26 a.m.: criminal trespass. Milford Browning, 35, at large, was arrested for criminal trespassing after police responded to a report he was allegedly behind Flint’s TV & Appliances on East North Street when the business was closed.

SUNDAY

-7:14 p.m.: theft. Katherine L. Mendouza-Juan, 35, 315 Franklin St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise, valued at $35.74. The merchandise was later recovered.

-7:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Brian Barrett, 46, 306 1/2 N. Main Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-3:43 p.m.: theft without consent. A red Toro push mower, valued at $55, was reported stolen from 306 Enterprise Ave.

-3:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. The passenger’s side door frame on a white 2007 Cadillac, valued at $500, was reported damaged while parked at 105 Freedom Court.

-3:33 p.m.: warrant. Charles Matthew Tingley, 45, of Botkins, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:29 a.m.: purpose to commit theft. A red, black and grey Craftsman router, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 305 S. Wilkinson Ave.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. The theft of $300 in cash from the glove box of a white 2007 Chevrolet, and also the two rear Yokohama tires, valued at $200, were reported to have been punctured while the vehicle was parked at 729 S. Miami Ave.

SATURDAY

-4:22 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to the body of a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe while parked in the Great Clips parking lot on Michigan Street was reported to the police. The damage is set at $200.

-11:10 a.m.: warrant. Tyler L. Oakley, 31, 550 Rauth St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-4:53 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Meranda Leigh Colburn, 23, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-4:42 p.m.: probation violation. Kenneth Demarcus, 23, 1117 Hilltop Ave, was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:37 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report that the passenger’s side door on a 2008 Chevrolet was attempted to be pried open while parked at Pop’s This and That on East Court Street.

-12:30 p.m.: possession of drugs. William Joseph Conley, 40, 826 N. Maim St., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools and for contempt.

-8:26 a.m.: contempt. Quentin V. Bandzinski, 32, of Anna, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-12:34 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

Crashes

Emily E. Russell, 21, 525 Chestnut Ave., was cited with starting and backing following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, at 3 p.m.

Russell was pulling out of a parking space on Chestnut Avenue when she struck driver’s side rear bumper of a parked vehicle on Chestnut Avenue and then she left the area.

According to the police report, Russell later returned to the area and admitted what happened.

The other vehicle is owned by Cletus H. Walker, 508 Chestnut Ave.

• Alyssa D. Reed, 26, of Troy, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:29 p.m.

Reed was pulling forward from her parked position in front of 827 N. main Ave. when she struck the rear of the parked vehicle in front of her. She told police she thought she had her vehicle in reverse.

The other vehicle is owned by Shawnda N. Frazier, 827 N. Main Ave.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:41 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-3:10 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-5:03 to 6:20 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an two open burn investigations; both fires were unauthorized.

-12:13 a.m. to 9:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four fire alarms.

-12:08 a.m. to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls. One was cancelled en route.

SATURDAY

-2:04 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-10:34 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:10 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three false fire alarms.

-7:08 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.