Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:15 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3782 Mason Road in Cynthian Township on the report of an identity theft.

–9:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 7663 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report a red truck was parked on the property.

SUNDAY

-4:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 6050 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of harassment.

-11:35 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious red pickup truck in the area.

-5:45 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a suspicious Chevrolet truck was sitting in the middle of the road.

SATURDAY

-10:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-9:57 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township on the report a suspicious male was walking and looking into garages in the area.

FRIDAY

–9:43 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 4280 Stoker Road on the report an “odd drunk man” was outside.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:15 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Wells Road in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious person.

SUNDAY

-6:17 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 11535 Eilerman Road in McLean Township on the report neighbors hit golf balls into the caller’s home and truck.

SATURDAY

-9:38 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report a vehicle was in the grass tearing up the grass at Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-2:49 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-12:24 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a report at Kennedy’s Garage on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township that an RV up for sale had its lights on in the inside.

FRIDAY

-4:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street in McLean Township on the report a vehicle hit some mailboxes.

Crashes

Julie M. Heitkamp, 40, 34, Independence Ave., Minster, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:36 a.m.

Heitkamp was traveling eastbound on Mason Road and had stopped at the posted stop sign. Heitkamp told deputies she did not see any vehicles coming and went through the intersection at County Road 25A and into the pathway of the northbound vehicle that was driven by Vaughn L. Browning, 68, 981 N. Wagner Ave., Sidney, causing Browning to hit the side of Heitkamp’s vehicle.

• Robert Lee Shoe, 58, of Piqua, was cited with right of way at highway after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:53 a.m.

Shoe was traveling eastbound on Fair Road approaching a curve when he saw a semitrailer, driven by Leejay J. Brown, 33, of Covington, was exiting a driveway headed westbound from Metal Finishers on Fair Road had crossed into his eastbound lane while turning. Shoe then began to brake but slid sideways and struck the semi’s trailer.

Fire rescue

MONDAY

-2:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-3:01 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Mason Road in Cynthian Township.

-1:21 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 800 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to the 15000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report a tree was on fire in the cemetery.

-5:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-1:49 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7300 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-1:47 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:04 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-12:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-5:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-7:21 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 300 block of Miller Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.