Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:03 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies investigated a school bus passing complaint at Maxwell Place at Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-8:37 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at Russia School in Loramie Township.

-5:17 a.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that ATVs and dirt bikes were on the road in the 6000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-5:16 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the unit block of Colby Road in Loramie Township on the report someone dumped a couch and love-seat on the side of the road.

-3:59 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 3227 Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2599 State Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of harassment.

Fire rescue

TUESDAY

-1 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue in Clinton Township.

-9:23 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-1:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12100 block of Thurman Drive in McLean Township.

-8:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 19100 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

-2:14 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

MONDAY

-11:03 p.m.: fire. Anna, Fort Loramie, Sidney and Lockington Fire Departments and Deputies responded to Fairhaven Country Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a activated fire alarm.

-9:06 to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to two calls in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-6:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 400 block of Broad Street in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

