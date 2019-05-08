Police log

TUESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. Michelle Chloe Hunter, 23, 827 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. L, was arrested for criminal damaging after a window was reported damaged at 815 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. I. The damage is set at $100.

-5:19 p.m.: domestic violence. Kayla Snyder, 24, at large, was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:30 p.m.: theft without consent. The theft of a $2 was reported stolen out of an unlocked silver 2015 Chrysler while parked at Compassionate Care of Shelby County on North Ohio Avenue.

-11:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. A front window on the residence at 500 N. Vandemark Road was reported to damaged. The damage is set at $200.

Crashes

Jacob V. Knight, 40, of Toledo, was cited with turning at intersections after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Knight was operating a semitrailer eastbound on Michigan Street when he attempted to make a right turn into American Trim’s private drive on Michigan Street and his truck went over the curb and struck a fire hydrant.

• Nicole Asher, 31, 229 Queen St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:56 p.m.

Asher was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by Ryan Jenkins, 25, of Bellefontaine.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:20 a.m.: electrical fire. Firefighters responded to a report of an electrical fire.

-12:36 a.m.: arching wire Firefighters responded to a report of a arching wires.

-12:10 a.m. to 12:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

TUESDAY

-2:02 to 3:56 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to a two calls to assist an individual.

-7:06 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls. One call was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.