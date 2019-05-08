Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 16555 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of threats.

-11:37 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to investigate a report of drugs at Sidney High School in Clinton Township.

-11:09 to 11:31 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to investigate a complaint at Sidney High School in Clinton Township.

-9:21 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at Sidney High School in Clinton Township.

-2:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Stop 99 Truck Stop on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash into a fuel pump, causing it damage.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:09 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a scam complaint at 603 E. Main St.

-6:53 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police and Deputies were dispatched to Agrana Fruits US on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Maplewood Fire and Deputies responded to the 21300 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-2:48 a.m.: fire. Anna, Fort Loramie, Russia, Houston and Lockington Fire Departments and Deputies responded to Roe Transportation on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a fire.

TUESDAY

-5:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

