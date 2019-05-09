High speed motorcycle pursuit ends in arrest

SIDNEY — A Fairborn man is being held in the Auglaize County Jail following a multi-department high speed pursuit Wednesday evening. The pursuit began just south of Anna and ended in St. Marys.

According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Omar Luis Rivera, 34, was operating a black sport bike northbound Wednesday, May 8, at at 10:07 p.m. on County Road 25A, just south of Fort Loramie Swanders Road traveling 75 mph. Shelby County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Joel Howell observed the speeding vehicle and activated his emergency lights to stop the motorcycle. Howell’s reports said the biker then sped up and passed some cars, at which time he activated his audible siren.

Howell followed Rivera north to Meranda Road where he turned west without stopping at the red light and passed several cars without signaling at an excessive speed. The report said this was a high traffic area due to Honda of America Manufacturing’s shift change. The motorcycle continued westbound and did not stop for the posted stop sign at Wenger Road.

The motorcycle Rivera was operating was paced by Howell at approximately 110 mph. Rivera then turned north onto Hardin Wapak Road at a continued excessive speed, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 119 and continued northbound. He then turned west onto Wells Road without stopping for the stop sign while still operating at an excessive speed, the report said. Rivera failed to stop at the state Route 29 stop sign and went airborne due to the road contour. He continued westbound on Wells Road, where he was paced at approximately 120 mph. Rivera failed to stop at East Shelby Road stop sign, and continued into Auglaize County.

Howell followed the motorcycle into Minster, where Rivera failed to stop for the red light at state Route 66, then turned north onto state Route 66, continuing at an excessive speed. At this time, New Bremen Police joined the pursuit, following behind Howell’s cruiser. The report said Howell backed off due to New Bremen being a highly populated area. However, the motorcycle continued to speed through the village at an estimated 70 mph. Rivera passed approximately six vehicles and several cruisers with their emergency overhead lights activated within the village limits, the report said.

Rivera then failed to stop for the red light at the intersection of state Route 274. Howell followed Rivera out of the village of New Bremen, where the motorcycle picked up speed to the point where he was lost sight of around the intersection of state Route 219.

The pursuit finally ended at the dead-end of Cherry Street in St. Marys, where the Rivera went off into the grass. He stopped and put the motorcycle down in a woods directly north of the dead-end and surrendered to St. Marys Police.

Rivera had a valid operators license, but no motorcycle endorsement. The report notes deputies are not sure why Rivera ran from police, other than not having a motorcycle endorsement.

There was no damage to the bike, as it was just laid it on its side when Rivera surrendered to police. The bike’s canceled license plate is out of Massachusetts, but did return to the motorcycle Rivera was operating, the report said.

Rivera is charged with failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, which is a fourth-degree felony. He is being held Auglaize County Jail with no bail amount set.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

