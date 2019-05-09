Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township to assist children services.

-7:52 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search in Auglaize.

-12:46 a.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched to 300 County Road 25 A in Orange Township on the report shooting was heard outside of the residence.

WEDNESDAY

-5:16 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a crash at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:45 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Deputies responded to the 11000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a small fire in the back of the old cemetery.

WEDNESDAY

-6:59 p.m.: fire. Maplewood and Port Jefferson Fire Departments responded to the 22000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

