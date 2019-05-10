Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:21 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township to assist children services.

-12:07 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report a vehicle was parked on the caller’s property and people were in their woods.

-10:06 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11900 Staley Road in Franklin Township on the report of fraudulent activity on a credit report.

-10:01 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 13200 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report people were trespassing in the caller’s woods.

THURSDAY

-11:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 118 E. Main St. in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of alcohol.

-11:01 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Lake Loramie Heritage Museum on state Route 362 in McLean Township to assist with a traffic stop.

-7:36 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 327 State Route 66 in Washington Township on the report of a theft.

-5:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at Kuther Road at Schenk Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:19 a.m.: treats and harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 206 Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

-10:08 a.m.: drunk. Anna Police and Rescue and Botkins Police responded to 206 E. North St. on the request to remove an intoxicated male.

THURSDAY

-9:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12022 State Route 362 on the report of neighbor trouble.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:45 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

