Police log

MONDAY

-4:51 a.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a domestic disturbance.

-4:23 a.m.: contempt. Walter Joseph Miller III, 27, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SUNDAY

-12:18 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing complaint at 1131 Evergreen Drive.

-midnight: theft. Kelly R. Wood, 57, 613 Fourth St., was arrested for theft.

SATURDAY

-6:41 p.m.: violate protection order. Tricia L. Lamb, 42, at large, was arrested for violating a protection order and resisting arrest.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Combs, 48, 221 E. North St., was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-3:36 p.m.: theft without consent. A green Mongoose bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 822 Taft St.

-12:58 p.m.: possession of drugs. Kenneth J. Warner, 58, and Matthew A. Welty, 33, both of Troy, were both arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

FRIDAY

-5:46 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mary Slife, 34, 45 Meadow Lane, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:35 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Darrick Steward Jr., 37, 861 Port Jefferson Road, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:12 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Larry Worden, 51, 422 Franklin St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:44 a.m.: forgery. Police are investigating a report that who are people known by the victim cashed two fraudulent checks at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:37 to 10:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-8:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-7:56 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist with a smoke detector.

-3:46 a.m. to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls. Service was not needed at one call.

SATURDAY

-2:45 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:06 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-3:45 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

