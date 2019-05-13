Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 16281 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of fraudulent charges on a credit card.

-9:43 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru– state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a theft of lottery tickets.

–9:13 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 223 Elizabeth St. in Loramie Township on the report someone had been in the apartment.

SUNDAY

-6:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Anna Police were dispatched to Interstate 75 at state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-6:04 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report an inmate was fighting a corrections officer at the Shelby County Jail on Gearhart Road.

-11:38 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 8240 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report nails were thrown in the caller’s driveway.

SATURDAY

-10:10 p.m.: assist other unit. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to Logan County to assist another unit.

-7:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report about drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-9:06 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of threats.

Fire rescue

MONDAY

-9:21 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 8700 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-9 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-5 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18700 block of Linker Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

