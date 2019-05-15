Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:44 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted a K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1:27 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 3050 Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report three dirt bikes were in the caller’s field.

-10 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Dingman Slagle Road at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report of a trespassing.

-8:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 93 on Interstate 75 in Clinton Township on the report of a crash into the exit ramp.

-4:45 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

-12:35 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the overpass at West Russell Road in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

TUESDAY

-9:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10043 Maria Drive in Salem Township on the report of a theft of a TV.

-7:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 6022 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a crash.

-4:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2788 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a theft of a dog.

-4:40 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 8350 Stoker Road in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:27 p.m.: theft. Anna and Botkins Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

TUESDAY

-11:27 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 105 North St. in Jackson Township on the report the caller’s vehicle’s window was busted out.

-4:37 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police is investigating an alleged assault.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:47 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.