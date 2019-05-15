Police log

TUESDAY

-8:27 p.m.: contempt. Tyler Lee Sanchez, 25, at large, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. The theft of a DeWalt impact drill set, valued at $150, and assorted Craftsman standard wrenches, valued at $150, were reported stolen at 628 Taft St.

-4:28 p.m.: warrant. Cody Cook, 25, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:45 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Curtis J. Valent, 36, 1515 Sandlewood Place, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:40 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tabitha N. Werling, 31, 1525 Sandlewood Place, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:28 p.m.: warrant. Jason Michael Hufford, 38, and Courtney Leigh Green Vaughn, 28, 301 E. Robinwood St., were both arrested on warrants after police investigated a domestic incident.

SUNDAY

-6:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Samsung 7 plus cellphone, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen at 2241 Fair Road.

Crashes

Amy L. Lambert, 45, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:44 p.m.

Lambert had been stopped facing the east at the light on Fair Road at Spruce Avenue, and when the light turned green, she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was still stopped at the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Ann E. Asher, 73, 1586 Cumberland Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:17 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an CO investigation.

-5:55 a.m. to 1:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-12:53 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

TUESDAY

-5:56 to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

