Police log
THURSDAY
-12:44 a.m.: counterfeiting. Ibrihima Sy, 20, 621 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested for counterfeiting after a fake bill was reportedly received at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.
WEDNESDAY
-11:21 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police are investigating a report fake money was given, resulting in the theft of merchandise in the amount of $89.01 at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.
-9:09 p.m.: theft. Police received a report that $300 was stolen at 710 Michigan Street.
-2:38 p.m.: warrant. Marissa Reynolds, 22, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.
-4:34 p.m.:warrant. Jarvis D. Fails, 26, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.
-8:55 p.m.: domestic violence. An 11-year-old female was arrested for domestic violence.
May 10
-7:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two windows at 524 S. Main Ave., were reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $500.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-12:03 to 4:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
THURSDAY
-10:27 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.
-2:24 to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.