Police log

THURSDAY

-12:44 a.m.: counterfeiting. Ibrihima Sy, 20, 621 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested for counterfeiting after a fake bill was reportedly received at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:21 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police are investigating a report fake money was given, resulting in the theft of merchandise in the amount of $89.01 at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

-9:09 p.m.: theft. Police received a report that $300 was stolen at 710 Michigan Street.

-2:38 p.m.: warrant. Marissa Reynolds, 22, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:34 p.m.:warrant. Jarvis D. Fails, 26, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:55 p.m.: domestic violence. An 11-year-old female was arrested for domestic violence.

May 10

-7:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two windows at 524 S. Main Ave., were reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $500.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:03 to 4:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-10:27 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-2:24 to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

