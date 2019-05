Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:35 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 15144 Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-10:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of North Linden Street.

-1:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-12:40 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

