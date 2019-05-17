Police log

THURSDAY

-8:51 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jarvie D. Plotner, 59, 225 Harvard Ave., was issued a summons for failing to pay city taxes.

-5:49 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of $135 at Taco Bell on Michigan Street.

-2:50 p.m.: warrant. Nathaniel A. Craft, 23, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for resisting arrest.

-10:02 a.m.: identity theft. Police received a report someone had opened up a credit card in the victim’s name.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:56 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:27 to 10:18 a.m.: boat rescue. Crews responded to two calls for mutual aid for Botkins and Kettlersville-Van Buren Township Fire Departments due to high water in the area.

-2:31 a.m.: downed lines. Firefighters responded to a report power lines were down.

-12:36 to 7:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-6:06 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to 2250 Michigan Street on the report of a grass fire.

-8:38 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:28 a.m. to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls. One was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

