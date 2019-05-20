City record

MONDAY

-10:16 a.m.: theft. Five dollars was reported stolen from a vehicle while parked at 786 Spruce Ave.

-7:32 a.m.: theft. A U.S. Bank debit card, an Under Armour pink book bag, valued at $80, and a wallet containing personal papers were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at 869 Foraker Ave.

-1:10 a.m.: driving under the influence. Michelle Hamlin, 44, 1515 Kenwood Drive, was arrested for OVI, and Joshua Wagner, 35, 1515 Kenwood Drive, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:24 a.m. to 3:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls; one was for mutual aid.

SUNDAY

-11:37 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:28 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-9:46 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-5:03 p.m.: river rescue. Crews responded for a river rescue.

-12:19 p.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to a car fire.

-9:23 a.m. to 7:37 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-8:27 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation at the Dollar General on West Russell Road.

-12:12 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls. One call was for mutual aid for Houston. One call was conducted by Anna Rescue for Sidney.

FRIDAY

-6:15 to 9 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-2:38 to 2:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

