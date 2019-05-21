Police log

MONDAY

-11:29 p.m.: contempt. Caroline C. Taylor, 44, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:35 p.m.: theft without consent. The theft of a Michael Kors purse, valued at $200, containing a credit card, miscellaneous cards and $300, was reported stolen from an unlocked taupe 2006 Cadillac while parked at 1254 Village Green Drive.

-5:58 p.m.: possession of drugs. Roy Carroll, 65, of Celina, was arrested for the possession of drugs.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of alcohol, valued at $33.93, was reported stolen at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

-12:21 p.m.: lost property. A chihuahua was reported stolen from the back yard of 323 Grant St.

-10:26 a.m.: theft. Police received a report someone known did not return a red 2016 Dodge at the agreed upon time. The victim also reported his debit card had been used without permission. A police investigation continues.

-8:57 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 1064 E. Hoewisher Road.

-7:03 a.m.: vehicle trespass. Police received a report someone had been in the victim’s 2010 Kia while parked at 722 Grand St. during the previous night.

SUNDAY

-8:48 p.m.: warrant. Steven Cotterman, 23, 223 Queen St., was arrested on an active probation violation warrant.

-1:47 p.m.: contempt. James Robert Beckerle, 28, of Piqua, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:31 a.m.: theft without consent. The theft of a Kate Spade wallet, valued at $50, containing a CCW permit card, an Ohio driver’s license and two Ohio ID cards, was reported stolen by someone known at 2240 Broadway Ave.

-1:41 a.m.: burglary. Xanax medication was reported stolen at 979 N. Wagner Ave.

SATURDAY

-8:08 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Kristin Cathcart-McCarty, 33, 333 N. West Ave., was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-7:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door, valued at $500, was reported damaged at 551 Culvert St.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday at 5:03 p.m.

Charles Wesson, 81, 2720 River Road, was attempting to pull away from 333 Enterprise Ave. when he allegedly ran over the foot of Angela Myers, 43, 333 Enterprise Ave., Apt. A. Wesson then left the area.

Police responded to a call from Myers who claimed Wesson ran over her foot, but said she did not want to sue. Myers claimed that Wesson was intoxicated. She said he got mad, drove off and ran over her foot with his rear tire as he was pulling out around a trailer. Myers told police Wesson will say she stuck her foot out under his vehicle. Myers’s foot had a scrape on top and appeared to be swollen, the police report said. Sidney’s EMTs reported hearing Wesson say she stuck her foot under the car and that he looked like he had been drinking, according to the report.

Once police were able to locate and speak with Wesson later in the evening, he said the only way he could have ran over Myers’s foot is if she put her foot out. He also told police Myers did not want to go to the hospital at the time and so he left. Wesson denied being intoxicated. He told police he had a “small bottle.”

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:42 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-1:44 to 3:53 a.m.: fire alarms. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

MONDAY

-9:02 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:28 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:09 to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.