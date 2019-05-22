Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield, valued at $300, a truck window, valued at $150, and the rear side view mirror on a vehicle, valued at $100, were reported damaged after an two individuals alleged engaged in a verbal altercation and then caused damage to each others’s vehicles.

TUESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: warrant. Jacob P. Sheridan, 20, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-7:25 p.m.: contempt. Gabriel Baker, 19, 604 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-3:17 p.m.: endangering children. Sandra L. Sowards, 36, 804 Foraker Ave., was arrested for endangering children.

-9:23 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Damian Williams, 48, 2636 Terryhawk Drive, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

MONDAY

-2:02 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pair of red leggings, valued at $25, was reported stolen at 333 Enterprise Ave., Apt. A.

SATURDAY

-7:14 p.m.: theft. The theft of two fans were reported stolen at 2411 Collins Drive.

-11:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front driver’s side window on a white 2002 Oldsmobile was reported damaged at 614 N. Ohio Ave. The damage is set at $200.

-10:01 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window on a silver 2o1o Ford was reported shattered at 210 Piper St. The damage is set at $200.

-8:40 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Robert Eugene Branam, 48, 10951 Commanche Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct-intoxicated annoy or alarm.

-1:01 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report that a door at 126 N. Ohio Ave. was damaged. The damage is set at $100.

-12:07 a.m.: assault. Kiara Smith, 28, 551 Culvert St., was arrested for assault.

FRIDAY

-3:40 p.m.: theft. The medications: risperidone, gabapentin, bupropion and multi-vitamins, were reported stolen from 118 1/2 N. Main Ave., Apt. A.

-2:56 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

May 16

-5:22 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Jerry Swain, 31, 503 S. Highland Ave., was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-1:58 p.m.: theft. The theft of miscellaneous personal property, valued at $2000, was reported stolen at SmartStop Self Storage on West Russell Road.

-1:36 p.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money was reported to have been received at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-1:05 p.m.: theft. Nicole L. Foos, 44, 711 Countryside Lane, was arrested for theft after the theft of miscellaneous items, valued at $3.78 was reported at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: criminal trespass. Kayla Snyder, 24, 123 Shelby St., was arrested for criminal trespassing at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Jason T. Livingston, 22, of Union City, Indiana, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:38 a.m.

Livingston was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue approaching East Poplar Street in the right lane when he attempted to turn left onto East Poplar Street and struck the southbound police vehicle on Ohio Avenue traveling in the left lane.

The police cruiser was driven by Jon A. Hofmann, 49, 234 W. Court St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:34 a.m. to 12:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-3:07 to 9:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.