Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-5:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 1389 Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-4:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies took a harassment report at the Sheriff’s Office.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13900 block of Lockard Road in Dinsmore Township.

-12:26 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to the overpass at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of a trash fire under the bridge.

TUESDAY

-8 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.