Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-9:52 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 10319 Black Fox Trail in Washington Township on the report neighbors were playing loud music.
-12:38 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 411 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of loud music.
THURSDAY
-5:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.
-5:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 11175 Ailes Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.
-4:50 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to 14350 State Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report drugs were allegedly found at the house.
Village log
FRIDAY
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16900 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.
-2:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 12400 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.
-10:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 15300 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.
THURSDAY
-4:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
-3:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.