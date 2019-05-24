Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:52 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 10319 Black Fox Trail in Washington Township on the report neighbors were playing loud music.

-12:38 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 411 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report of loud music.

THURSDAY

-5:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-5:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 11175 Ailes Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-4:50 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to 14350 State Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report drugs were allegedly found at the house.

Village log

FRIDAY

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16900 block of Wones Road in Jackson Township.

-2:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 12400 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-10:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to the 15300 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-4:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

