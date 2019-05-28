Police log

MONDAY

-9:19 p.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-10:59 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an alleged protection order violation.

-8:19 p.m.: probation violation. Mark A. Richardson, 42, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. B, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

-12:48 p.m.: resisting arrest. Jason Mark Nation, 45, at large, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement and for resisting arrest.

-11:39 a.m.: contempt. Neil R. Cromes, 37, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:31 a.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money was reported to be received at Fuel Stop on West Court Street.

SATURDAY

-8:19 p.m.: warrant. Rachel Slife, 46, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-6:09 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $100 in cash at Park Street at Linden Avenue.

-4:17 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police are investigating a report that several counterfeit bills were received at 125 W. Court St.

-2:38 p.m.: warrant. Allen L. Johnson, 44, Fairfield Towns, was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

-12:39 p.m.: warrant. Daniel L. Murphy, 38, 5880 State Route 29, Unit 11, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:11 a.m.: breaking and entering. The basement window was reported damaged at 507 S. Main Ave.

FRIDAY

-9:32 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an alleged protection order violation.

-3:35 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of six doses of buphenorpine naloxone at 950 Chestnut Ave.

-3:13 p.m.: warrant. Matthew Allen Roe, 29, of Anna, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:10 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an alleged protection order violation.

-11:05 a.m.:misuse of a credit card. A Woodforest Bank MasterCard debit card was reported to have been used without permission. A police investigation continues.

-9:22 a.m.: contempt. Sara J. Gray, 35, of Trenton, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-8:02 a.m.: contempt. Earl F. Woods III. 32, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-2:31 a.m.: driving under the influence. Tony Donahue Jr., 21, 411 S. Main Ave., was arrested for OVI and drug abuse.

THURSDAY

-3:34 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating an alleged forgery of $2,145.12 report at U.S. Bank on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Summer A. Baker, 29, 712 Countryside Lane, Apt. B, was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:12 p.m.

Baker was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue, stopped at the intersection of West Russell Road for the traffic light, and when she attempted to turn eastbound on West Russell Road struck the eastbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Derrick M. Petty, 29, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 208.

• Dawn M. Hunkler, 34, 507 S. Main Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at noon.

Hunkler was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her, driven by Ryan Gene McKee, 36, 209 Pike St., at the light at Fourth Avenue.

McKee was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:41 to 11:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls; one was for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-4:28 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:22 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-11 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:30 to 9:34 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted two odor investigations.

-8:11 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-2:05 a.m. to 10:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-10 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:10 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-9:27 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-9:37 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

