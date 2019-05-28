Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:18 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to Koenig Equipment on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report a “gator” was stolen.
-10:36 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11770 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of an identity theft.
MONDAY
-7:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.
-5:28 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a search at West Mason Road at state Route 29 in Franklin Township.
-11:23 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2946 Knoop Johnston Road in Green Township on the report of an issue with a neighbor.
-10:13 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 5283 Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report OSP recovered a stolen vehicle.
-8:54 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township on the report of a low hanging line.
SUNDAY
-11:30 p.m.: drunk/loud party. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report a neighbor was having a party with cars parked on the road.
-10:36 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a traffic stop at Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Scott Road in Franklin Township.
-10:33 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 432 W. Main St. in Salem Township on the report a drunk male was causing a problem.
-6:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash without injuries.
-2:53 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to North Kuther Road at state Route 27 on the report a tree’s debris was in the roadway.
-2:49 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 19835 Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report of a theft.
-11:17 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to 4410 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report a female came to the door asking for a meal.
-9:34 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 7566 Stoker Road in Washington Township on the report of a theft.
-7:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 5296 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a crash.
-7:43 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township on the report a large tree limb was across the roadway.
-6:36 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Herring Road at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a tree was down on power lines.
-2:18 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to 18922 Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township on the report 15-20 people were fighting and screaming.
-12:20 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 5265 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a suspicious car.
SATURDAY
-9:56 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to 19860 Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township on the report someone in a Ford truck was throwing fireworks at the house.
-4:54 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Fessler Buxton Road at Rangline Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was down.
-2:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
-11:49 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to mile marker 86 on Interstate 75 in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious pickup truck without license plates.
FRIDAY
-8:08 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3267 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report the yard was damaged.
-6:41 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 9185 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of neighbor trouble.
-6:26 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 410 W. Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.
Village log
FRIDAY
-3:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12014 Lotus Cove Court in McLean Township on the report of threats.
Fire rescue
TUESDAY
-1:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12800 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.
-10:19 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
-6:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to the 8800 block of South Street.
-12:09 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
MONDAY
-11:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.
-11:18 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to a fire alarm at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
-3:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.
-12:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 13700 block of Strong Road in Jackson Township.
SUNDAY
-4:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-11:46 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
-6:28 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9700 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.
-6:26 a.m.: lines down. Lockington Fire were dispatched to 10178 Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report a tree took out the home’s power.
-12:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16400 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.
SATURDAY
-8:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11100 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.
-3:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 mile marker on I-75 in Dinsmore Township.
-10:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12800 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.
-6:25 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.
-12:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.
FRIDAY
-11:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7300 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.
-10:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.
-5:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township to investigate a complaint.
