Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:48 a.m.: assault. Deputies and Botkins Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-9:44 a.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-8:45 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 98 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township to assist another unit with a vehicle search.

-8:37 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report a suspicious Chevrolet Tahoe was sitting close to the tracks.

-2:58 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 807 Brooklyn Ave. in Clinton Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

TUESDAY

-5:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 12195 State Route 363 in McLean Township to investigate a scam call.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:37 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:03 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1300 block of state Route 705 in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-11:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1300 block of West Canal Street in Salem Township

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

