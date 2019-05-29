Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:18 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side door, valued at $100, on a black 2006 Nissan was reported damaged by someone known at 1120 Jon Ave.

TUESDAY

-12:56 p.m.: theft. Karen Lea Cromes, 42, of Troy, was arrested for theft after merchandise valued at $10 was reported stolen at Family Dollar on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:20 p.m.: breaking and entering. A chair, valued at $50, and drywall lift, valued at $500, were reported damaged at the vacant property at 629 Mires Lane.

MONDAY

-5:57 p.m.: theft. Starla Johnson, 18, 312 Monroe St., was arrested for theft after merchandise valued at $100 was reported stolen at the Dollar General on West Russell Road.

May 22

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Ethan MCalan, 18, 318 S. Vandemark Road, was arrested for theft and cruelty to animals.

Crashes

Tammy E. Weiler, 50, 707 Campbell Road, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:34 p.m.

Weiler was stopped at the stop sign on Lester Avenue at Michigan Street, and when she attempted to back, up due to an oncoming semitrailer, she struck the vehicle that was stopped behind her.

The other vehicle was driven by David D. Hollenbacher, 66, 2709 Summer Field Trail.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:34 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: auto fire. Firefighters responded to an automobile fire.

-6:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-6:11 to 9:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

