Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:47 p.m.: domestic violence. Brittani A. Schielke, 28, 1031 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:43 p.m.: theft – motor vehicle. A red 2008 Volkswagen, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen at 1102 Apple Blossom Lane.

-7:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. The damage of three small dents on the passenger’s side door of a vehicle was reported to police at 1563 E. Court St. The cost of the damage is set at $100.

MONDAY

-3:48 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police seized 60 doses of LSD, valued at $600, and one dab dose from a black 2017 Nissan at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:53 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-2:14 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.

-3:38 to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls; one call was for injuries due to a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.