Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:47 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that a loaned vehicle was not returned at Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:04 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 3000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-7:28 p.m.: motorcycle complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Commanche Drive at Red Feather Road on the report a juvenile was riding a motorcycle on the roadway.

-7:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 2711 W. Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-4:09 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 206 E. North St. on a request to have a male removed.

-3:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 400 block of West South Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a trailer was blocking the sidewalk.

Fire rescue

THURSDAY

-12:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:04 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-3:49 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Only Believe Ministries in Dinsmore Township on the report of a controlled burn.

-3:18 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 north on the report a semitrailer was in the ditch.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

