Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a vehicle search south of the exit at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south.

-12:38 a.m.: found property. Deputies responded to 3050 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report multiple wallets and passports were found in the yard.

-8:54 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 6665 Palestine St. in Perry Township to investigate a complaint.

-4:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY

-7:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-12:54 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of trash dumping.

-3:34 a.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township to remove an allegedly drunk male from the property.

-1:25 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of loud music.

SATURDAY

-11:0 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-10:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-9:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 17120 State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of an Xbox, a PlayStation 4, a TV and a set of car speakers.

-6:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 77 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of an iPhone X and two Bluetooth speakers.

-1:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious black Ford pickup truck in the area.

-10:28 a.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration in Jackson Center.

-8:02 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a low flying plane in the 10000 block of Scott Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:44 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to state Route 362 at Canal Road in McLean Township on the report a suspicious man in a car was watching the caller ride a bike.

SUNDAY

-4:18 p.m.: fight. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report of a fight between two males at the dog park in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-11:59 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police and Anna Rescue responded to investigate an alleged assault at Meyer’s Tavern on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:18 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a suspicious person.

-10:54 p.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police responded to investigate an alleged assault.

-4:37 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to 610 E. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of a purse from a car.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:43 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to Logan County on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-1:50 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-9:11 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police and Fire responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash in the 300 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

-7:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15900 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-11:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 13600 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:58 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 17800 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township.

-8:45 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a small field fire.

-7:33 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of a field fire.

-4:19 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Wiles Road in Green Township.

-5:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-1:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Kenter Road in Dinsmore Township.

Firefighters put out a semitrailer fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 101, just north of the Anna exit, Thursday, May 30. Anna and Botkins Fire Departments responded to the crash at 9:15 p.m. Ohio Highway State Patrol, Anna Police and Botkins Police also responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_SDN060119SemiFire.jpg Firefighters put out a semitrailer fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 101, just north of the Anna exit, Thursday, May 30. Anna and Botkins Fire Departments responded to the crash at 9:15 p.m. Ohio Highway State Patrol, Anna Police and Botkins Police also responded to the scene. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

