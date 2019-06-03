Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-12:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP with a vehicle search south of the exit at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south.
-12:38 a.m.: found property. Deputies responded to 3050 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report multiple wallets and passports were found in the yard.
-8:54 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 6665 Palestine St. in Perry Township to investigate a complaint.
-4:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
SUNDAY
-7:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.
-12:54 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of trash dumping.
-3:34 a.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township to remove an allegedly drunk male from the property.
-1:25 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of loud music.
SATURDAY
-11:0 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.
-10:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.
-9:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 17120 State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of an Xbox, a PlayStation 4, a TV and a set of car speakers.
-6:51 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 77 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of an iPhone X and two Bluetooth speakers.
-1:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious black Ford pickup truck in the area.
-10:28 a.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration in Jackson Center.
-8:02 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a low flying plane in the 10000 block of Scott Road in Franklin Township.
Village log
MONDAY
-1:44 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to state Route 362 at Canal Road in McLean Township on the report a suspicious man in a car was watching the caller ride a bike.
SUNDAY
-4:18 p.m.: fight. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report of a fight between two males at the dog park in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
SATURDAY
-11:59 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police and Anna Rescue responded to investigate an alleged assault at Meyer’s Tavern on North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.
-11:18 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a suspicious person.
-10:54 p.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police responded to investigate an alleged assault.
-4:37 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to 610 E. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of a purse from a car.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:43 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to Logan County on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-1:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.
SUNDAY
-1:50 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.
-9:11 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police and Fire responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash in the 300 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.
-7:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15900 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.
SATURDAY
-11:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 13600 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.
-8:58 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 17800 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township.
-8:45 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a small field fire.
-7:33 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of a field fire.
-4:19 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Wiles Road in Green Township.
-5:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
-3:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.
-1:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Kenter Road in Dinsmore Township.
