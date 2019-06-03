Police log

SUNDAY

-1:48 p.m.: theft. The medications haloperidol, valued at $50, and lamictal, valued at $25, were reported stolen at 94 Brooklyn Ave.

-12:12 p.m.: endangering children. Ryan L. Branscomb, 35, 1352 Sixth Ave., was issued a summons to appear in court for endangering children after he allegedly left two small children in his unattended vehicle with the windows rolled up in the parking lot of Walmart.

-11:31 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated an criminal damaging report at Tim Hortons on Michigan Street after a glass jar was reported damaged by someone known.

SATURDAY

-1:56 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a domestic violence incident.

-12:48 p.m.: theft – without consent. Two yard ornamental windmills, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 1002 Winter Ridge Lane.

-5 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Erwin Frederick Boyd, 46, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-7:08 p.m.: public indecency. Harley David Steward, 29, of Eaton, was arrested for public indecency – exposure.

-12:56 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a male, blue Autobike bicycle, valued at $25, that occurred while owner of the bike was inside of the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-9:30 p.m.: warrant. Joseph R. Hiestand, 26, of Alger, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:21 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four coin operated machines were reported damaged while they were attempted to be broken-into at Sidney Car Wash on North Vandemark Road. The damage is set at $1,000.

Crashes

Marla K. Lauth, 51, 238 North St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Lauth was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue at the intersection of West Russell Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Tammie J. Noel, 41, of St. Paris.

• Herbert H. Burton, 76, 324 Williams St., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:50 a.m.

Burton was stopped facing the east on Hoewisher Road when he backed up and struck the stopped vehicle behind him that was driven by James A. Cunningham, 53, 234 W. Court St.

According to the police report, Cunningham was traveling eastbound on Hoewisher Road when he noticed Burton stopped in the road and so he stopped behind him. Burton told police he had been looking for a road when he passed Hidden Ridge Drive. He then stopped to back up and see the sign of the road he just passed, but did not see Cunningham behind him when he backed up.

• Georgia Billups, 81, 431 E. Lynhurst St., was cited with overtaking-passing to the right after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:40 a.m.

Billups was attempting to turn right onto state Route 47 from the north on Ohio Avenue when she drove in between the curb and a westbound vehicle on state Route 47, which is not a lane of travel, and was struck by that vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by D. Williams Sadler, 59, of Bellefontaine.

The crash report said Sadler did not see Billups’s vehicle when he struck her.

• Kyle Scott Henry, 38, of Piqua, was cited with improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:34 a.m.

Henry was facing the west on North Street at the intersection of Main Avenue when he backed up to allow another vehicle to make a wide turn and failed to see and struck the vehicle behind him that was driven by Dawn M. Roberts, 835 E. Parkwood St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:38 a.m. to 1:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-5:56 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-3:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:24 a.m. to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-11: 24 a.m. to 2:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-6 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:08 to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

