Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 304 N. High St. in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a gas grill, an air conditioner and two tire rims.

-1:56 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 13448 Renee Drive in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam call.

-7:39 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 18800 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of threats.

-3:11 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the Eagle Bridge Company on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

MONDAY

-10:50 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Cecil Road in Cynthian Township on the report a truck was in the ditch and parked partly on road.

-8:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 15343 Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint regarding a chaired inmate at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-4:10 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to 7907 Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report two females were in the basement.

Village rescue

MONDAY

-10:40 p.m.: drugs. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 200 block of West College Street in Jackson Township on the report possible drugs were found.

Fire rescue

TUESDAY

-12:22 p.m.: fluid leak. Botkins Fire and Police and Anna Police responded to the report of a large amount of hydraulic fluid on the road at North Main Street at West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10300 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-12:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-9:29 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to 7878 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report a tractor was on fire.

-8:50 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report wires were wrapped around a tractor with a male inside.

-4:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

