Police log

TUESDAY

-4:04 a.m.: contempt. Quentin V. Blandzinski, 32, of Anna, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant and for obstructing official business.

MONDAY

-12:38 p.m.: counterfeiting. Two counterfeit bills were reported received at Chilly Jilly’s on South Ohio Avenue.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. The theft of an ADP debit card and $20 were reported stolen at 811 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C.

-11:22 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft a teal and white girl’s Huffy bicycle, valued at $100, at 522 Michigan St.

-10:57 a.m.: theft-motor vehicle. Police are investigating the report a silver 2004 Toyota LE and trailer hitch, valued at $4,000, were stolen at 505 Karen Ave.

-9:57 a.m.: criminal damaging. A Westlake radical A/T tire on a red 2000 Dodge truck was reported damaged while parked at 522 Michigan St. The damage is set at $110.

Crashes

Terri L. Staley, 53, of Piqua, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:50 a.m.

Staley was traveling southbound in the 200 block of state Route 29 in the right lane, approaching the east-west alley, and when she attempted to turn left to go eastbound into the alley, she struck an eastbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 29 at the location. After the collision, both vehicles slid into the property at 214 N. Ohio Ave., causing damage to the business’s railing.

The other vehicle was driven by Camille Tucker, 27, 2605 Terryhawk Drive.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:55 a.m. to 12:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-7:14 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to injuries caused by a motor vehicle crash.

-4:07 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

MONDAY

-6:09 to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.