Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 a.m.: theft. A stove, valued at $458, was reported stolen at the 1146 Morris Ave.

-9:12 a.m.: probation violation. Brandon L. Steele, 32, 1025 Buckeye Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-5:59 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield, valued at $500, and the passenger’s side body of a grey 2007 Honda were reported damaged at 1520 Spruce Ave. The car’s side damage is set at $500.

-4:47 a.m.: probation violation. Matthew Stephen Hall, 39, 425 1/2 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:38 p.m.: criminal damaging. Scratches were reported on a Honda Civic at 2727 Leslie Lane. The damage is set at $2,000.

-4:32 p.m.: theft. Two Toma mopeds, valued at $800, were reported stolen at 429 Riverside Drive.

-4:04 p.m.: contempt. Ashley Elaine Rodeheffer, 36, 1046 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. A Dongfang moped, valued at $900, was reported stolen at 526 S. Miami Ave. A police investigation continues.

-11:36 a.m.: theft. A decorative light, valued at $50, was reported stolen from the common area of the victim’s apartment at 305 S. Main Ave.

-7:45 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Ethan McLain Lewis, 18, at large, was arrested with disorderly conduct-intoxicated create risk of harm.

MONDAY

-6:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report two car tires, valued at $200, had been damaged.

-2:20 p.m.: theft. A US Army lawn plaque, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 218 S. Miami Ave.

SATURDAY

-11:29 a.m.: theft. A small, dark leather Liz Claiborne purse, valued at $30, containing a Michigan driver’s license, a Citibank credit card and $16, was reported stolen at Bob Evans on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-5 to 7:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-3:31 to 8:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

