Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: theft. Donald White Jr., 38, 505 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for theft after a ZTE cellphone, valued at $400, was reported stolen at Franklin Avenue at West Court Street.

MONDAY

-2:53 p.m.: counterfeiting. Two counterfeit $1 bills were reported received at 125 W. Court St.

Crashes

Shirley J. Jameson, 47, 406 Hall Ave., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash at 3:37 p.m.

Jameson was backing out of her home’s private drive on Hall Avenue when she struck the front of a legally parked vehicle across the street that is owned by Daniel J. Schulze, 405 Hall Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:48 to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:40 to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls; one call cancelled en route.

-3:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Medics responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

