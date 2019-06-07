Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:55 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 5370 Wright Putoff Road on the report a neighbor cut the caller’s trees without permission.

-8:04 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 3207 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of an overnight burglary resulting in a broken window.

-12:49 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 109 E. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report of threats.

-12:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 320 E. Main St. in Salem Township on the report a vehicle was broken-into.

THURSDAY

-7:25 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 109 E. Wall St. in Salem Township on the report of threats.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-11:16 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to Debra Drive at North Main Street in Dinsmore Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-5:30 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad, Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

THURSDAY

-7:25 p.m.: crash. Fletcher, Houston, Lockington, and Sidney Fire Departments, CareFlight, Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to the report of a roll-over crash in the 2100 block of County Road 25A.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

