Police log

THURSDAY

-11:32 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Pioneer amplifier, valued at $300, and MTX amplifier, valued at $450, an iPad, valued at $350, and two duffel bags, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a tan 2001 Pontiac while parked at 2002 Broadway Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: burglary. An LG ultra HD LED smart TV, valued at $2,171, a Microsoft Xbox One, valued at $150, and Xbox controller, valued at $20, and an Xbox Call of Duty video game, valued at $20, were reported stolen during an alleged burglary at 1111 Hilltop Ave.

TUESDAY

-12:02 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three tires on a grey 2004 Pontiac were reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $300.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:13 to 9:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-7:31 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:06 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-10:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:48 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:34 to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. One call was cancelled en route.

-3:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.