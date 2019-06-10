Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:24 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor complaint at 10444 Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-12:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report items were missing from a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

-10:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Keith’s Truck and Trailer Inc. on state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report license plates were stolen.

-10:05 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at in the 5200 block of Cardo Road.

-9:40 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor complaint at 560 Cross Trail in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-11:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 10962 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a threat.

-10:48 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 11186 E. Lockington Road in Washington Township on the report people were heard talking in the woods behind the house.

-10:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit with a disturbance at the Lockington Fire Department on Museum Trail in Washington Township.

-7:46 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-7:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 5800 Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-6:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a bicycle crash.

-4:31 to 6:40 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated two ATV complaints in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-12:27 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a female refused to leave.

-12:04 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

SATURDAY

-5:18 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 6608 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a female refused to leave.

-12:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report a no-contact order was broken the prior evening.

-3:43 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious car in the area.

-12:18 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

FRIDAY

-11:57 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

MONDAY

SATURDAY

-11:41 p.m.: fight. Botkins Police responded to the report of a fight at the Botkins Sports Complex on North Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to assist OSP with a traffic stop at the overpass on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-12:32 a.m.: drunk. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report drunk people were walking in the roadway.

FRIDAY

Crashes

A Wapakoneta man sustained serious injuries after hitting a deer early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 north of exit 104, just north of Botkins. Joshua Zook, 26, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight at about 1:25 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told the Lima News Zook was traveling north on I-75 on a motorcycle and was ejected after striking the deer. He was wearing a helmet and was driving at about 70 mph. The motorcycle sustained heavy damage from the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident at about 12:53 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies, Anna rescue, Botkins police and Botkins firefighters responded to the scene along with the OSP.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:55 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-11:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-11:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9100 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-9:47 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to 10444 Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report of a large bonfire.

-5:05 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and Deputies responded to Kentner Road at Southland Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue and Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Schlater Road in McLean Township.

-11 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-7:59 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of state Route 589 in Green Township.

SATURDAY

-10:43 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-8:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-7:03 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Emergency personnel look at injured drivers and passengers after a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 98 on Interstate 75 near Anna on Sunday. One car caught fire and at least one person was transported to Wilson Health. The crash, which occurred in the northbound lane, also blocked traffic in the southbound lanes due to emergency responders partially blocking the road. Anna rescue, firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.