Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-1:24 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor complaint at 10444 Museum Trail in Washington Township.
-12:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report items were missing from a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.
-10:33 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Keith’s Truck and Trailer Inc. on state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report license plates were stolen.
-10:05 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at in the 5200 block of Cardo Road.
-9:40 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a neighbor complaint at 560 Cross Trail in Washington Township.
SUNDAY
-11:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 10962 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a threat.
-10:48 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 11186 E. Lockington Road in Washington Township on the report people were heard talking in the woods behind the house.
-10:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit with a disturbance at the Lockington Fire Department on Museum Trail in Washington Township.
-7:46 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
-7:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 5800 Smith Road in Loramie Township.
-6:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a bicycle crash.
-4:31 to 6:40 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated two ATV complaints in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.
-12:27 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a female refused to leave.
-12:04 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.
SATURDAY
-5:18 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 6608 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a female refused to leave.
-12:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report a no-contact order was broken the prior evening.
-3:43 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious car in the area.
-12:18 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
FRIDAY
-11:57 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
Village log
MONDAY
SATURDAY
-11:41 p.m.: fight. Botkins Police responded to the report of a fight at the Botkins Sports Complex on North Sycamore Street in Dinsmore Township.
-12:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to assist OSP with a traffic stop at the overpass on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.
-12:32 a.m.: drunk. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report drunk people were walking in the roadway.
FRIDAY
Crashes
A Wapakoneta man sustained serious injuries after hitting a deer early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 north of exit 104, just north of Botkins. Joshua Zook, 26, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight at about 1:25 a.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol told the Lima News Zook was traveling north on I-75 on a motorcycle and was ejected after striking the deer. He was wearing a helmet and was driving at about 70 mph. The motorcycle sustained heavy damage from the crash.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident at about 12:53 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies, Anna rescue, Botkins police and Botkins firefighters responded to the scene along with the OSP.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-12:55 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.
SUNDAY
-11:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-11:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9100 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.
-9:47 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to 10444 Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report of a large bonfire.
-5:05 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and Deputies responded to Kentner Road at Southland Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-1:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue and Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Schlater Road in McLean Township.
-11 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-9:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township.
-7:59 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17000 block of state Route 589 in Green Township.
SATURDAY
-10:43 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.
-6:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18400 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.
FRIDAY
-8:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.
-7:03 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.