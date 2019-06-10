Police log

MONDAY

-4:42 a.m.: theft. The theft of two mopeds, valued at $800, were reported stolen at 429 Riverside Drive.

-2:59 a.m.: possession of drugs. Christopher D. Smith, 46, 18912 State Route 706, was arrested for possessing drugs.

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: warrant. Curtis Watson Jr., 43, 116 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:35 p.m.: theft. The theft of a green flashlight, valued at $20, a BIC lighter and $10 in change were reported stolen from a 1999 Chevrolet while parked at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave.

-5:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. The side panels on a blue 2002 Ford truck were reported damaged while parked in the 600 block of North West Avenue. The damage is set at $1,000.

-1:08 p.m.: counterfeiting. Five counterfeit $1 bills were turned into the police department.

SATURDAY

-6:52 p.m.: possession of drugs. Michael T. Stotler, 29, 1936 Fair Oaks Drive, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-11:09 a.m.: theft. The theft of a black, green and pink, 20-inch bicycle, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 107 Franklin Ave.

-10:31 a.m.: domestic violence. A 12-year-old was verbally served for domestic violence.

-9:21 a.m.: probation violation. Zachary A. Harris, 22, 1508 Park St., was arrested on a warrant.

-12:23 a.m.: driving under the influence. James L. Dotson, 29, of Saucier, Missouri, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-9:17 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a black DK bicycle, valued at $250, at 166 W. Court St.

-6:41 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a report two males had trespassed at 110 N. Wilkinson Ave.

-5:32 p.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money received at Marco’s Pizza on Wapakoneta Avenue was turned into the police department.

-4:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. A picture frame with Plexiglas was reported damaged at 134 Pike St. The damage is set at $20.

-11:29 a.m.: warrant. Denario D. Price, 33, 1130 Riverbend Blvd., was served a summons for parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street.

-11:20 a.m.: theft. A yellow DL Fury bicycle, a green DK Raven Bicycle, and a yellow and black Kink bike, were reported stolen out of the back yard of 412 Second Ave.

-10:16 a.m.: identity theft. The victim reported a PayPal account had been opened using her personal information.

THURSDAY

-12:55 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-11:59 a.m.: counterfeiting. Counterfeit money was reported received at the Subway restaurant on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Courtney Lee Sanders, 27, of DeGraff, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:28 p.m.

Sanders was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when she ran the red light at the intersection of state Route 47 and struck the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Kenneth J. Swank, 71, of Piqua.

• Christina Lee Raterman, 29, 9260 Houston Road, was cited with a starting and condition when motor vehicle violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:54 p.m.

Raterman had parked in a slanted parking space facing the southeast in the 100 block of West Poplar Street when she exited the vehicle. According to the police report, the vehicle was left in gear and occupied by two passengers when it traveled northwest crossing West Poplar Street and then struck parked vehicle across the street on West Poplar Street that was owned by Courtney J. Laughlin Jarrell, 1162 Apple Blossom Lane.

• No one was cited after a crash involving an 11-year-old on Friday at 8:04 p.m.

Christian Robert Davis, 21, 459 W. Parkwood St., was traveling westbound on West Hoewisher Road when Keegan Conley, 11, of Sidney, ran across the street and ran into the front left tire on Davis’s vehicle, causing a leg injury.

Conley was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Curtis Boroff, 65, 490 W. Arkwood Drive, was cited with operating a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:32 p.m.

Boroff told police he was turning left onto state Route 47 from Tawawa Drive when he struck the vehicle, driven by Sean C. March, 18, of Jackson Center, that was turning left onto Tawawa Drive from state Route 47. According to the police report, March had the right of way and Boroff was at a stop sign.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:32 a.m. to 12:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-4:52 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:25 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:06 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:49 a.m. to 6: p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.