Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:26 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a possible stolen vehicle.

MONDAY

-10:35 to 10:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-6:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 21421 Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of fraudulent charges on a bank statement.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:02 a.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

MONDAY

-9:10 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to 106 N. Pike St. in Dinsmore Township on the report two suspicious men were knocking on doors and digging through trash.

Crashes

Eric Hardesty, 39 , of Lima, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:37 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hardesty was operating a Honda Civic northbound at mile-marker 98 on Interstate 75 when he struck the rear of the northbound Honda CR-V in front of him that was driven by Arpita Musko, 47, of Centerville. The collision caused Musko’s CR-V to hit the rear of the Toyota pickup truck in front of him that was driven by Brett Finck, 22, of Kentucky. Then Musko’s vehicle went off the left side of the road and then hit the center median cable barrier. Finck’s pickup truck overturned onto it’s side.

Anna Rescue and Fire also responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Linden Avenue in Franklin Township.

-8:15 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-5:08 p.m.: vehicle fire. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the west parking lot of Airstream Terra Port on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

