Police log

TUESDAY

-2:46 a.m.: assault.: Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:17 a.m.: warrant. Khalid Jeffery, 20, of Columbus, was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-12:08 a.m.: dogs running at large. Elizabeth A. Castle, 40, 805 Dingman St., was arrested for dogs and other animals running at large.

MONDAY

-5:20 p.m.: warrant. Ashley J. Cost, 35, of DeGraff, was arrested on outstanding Champaign and Montgomery County warrants.

-1:27 p.m.: contempt. Matthew Cotterman, 35, 1842 Robert Place, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:51 p.m.: theft. Miscellaneous paperwork and an Mutual Federal debit card was reported stolen from a white 2006 Infiniti while parked at 219 Maple St.

-9:31 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone, valued at $100, at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-7:55 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a report someone entered an unlocked window at 619 Oak Ave. and removed brass and copper bars, valued for a total of $100.

-7:18 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of miscellaneous hand tools, valued at $100, prescription pills, valued at $100, a 6-inch knife, valued at $10, and $10 in cash were reported stolen from a grey 2010 Dodge while parked at 815 Oak Ave.

SATURDAY

-12:53 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Michelle Renee Young, 51, 322 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested disorderly conduct — offensive gesture or noise.

THURSDAY

-12:55 p.m.: endangering children. Nicole B. Asher, 32, 1135 Hilltop Ave., Apt. B, was arrested for endangering children — create substantial risk of harm.

Crashes

Weslee Thomas Brubaker, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:39 p.m.

Brubaker was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was stopped in traffic at Westwood Drive.

The other vehicle was driven by Shirley J. Dunn, 84, 1122 Westwood Drive.

• Charles E. Dedden, 64, of Waynesville, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:10 a.m.

Dedden was traveling eastbound on Chestnut Avenue when he attempted to make a left hand turn onto Doorely Place and struck the curb, paving blocks, street sign, drainage tile and then a curb again. The semitrailer he was operating then went northbound onto Doorley Place.

• Danielle C. Burnham, 19, 5245 Knoop Johnson Road, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:52 a.m.

Burnham was traveling westbound on Park Street when she entered the intersection of Fourth Avenue on a red light and struck the driver’s side of the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Linda Platfoot, 63, 10920 Sidney Freyburg Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7 a.m.: standby. Medics were on standby with Sidney Police.

-5:27 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-4:14 to 6:33 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-7:47 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.