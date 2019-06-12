Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:46 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report a large tree was down across the road.

-1:51 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-1:43 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to state Route 119 at the overpass in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-11:17 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a drunk female was yelling outside.

-4:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Dawson Road at Mason Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:49 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a crash at St. Jacob Lutheran Church on West Main Street.

-6:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report a man pulled a gun on a woman.

-4:29 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a drunk male was trying to start a fight.

-3:37 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 14584 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of harassment.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

