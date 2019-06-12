Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7 a.m.: theft. The theft of $5 in change was reported stolen from a black 2004 Chevrolet while parked at the 404 Meredith Court.

TUESDAY

-8:15 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued for a protection order violation.

-7:41 p.m.: probation violation. Chloe M. Hunter, 24, 223 1/2 E. Court St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:45 p.m.: warrant. J.P. King, 45, 604 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on an active Champaign County warrant.

-2:53 p.m.: warrant. Ibrahima Sy, 21, 621 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-2:30 p.m.: domestic violence. Rashaan S. Jones, 44, 614 N. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:56 a.m.: theft. The theft of $10 was reported stolen out of a 2006 Dodge while parked at 709 Taft St.

-6:22 a.m.: warrant. Jacob Stone, 29, 830 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:31 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-12:56 to 10:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-10:19 to 11 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-6:53 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-4:25 to 7:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

