Police log

THURSDAY

-9:45 a.m.: theft. A navy blue and gray diaper bag, valued at $30, and a pair of headphones, valued at $30, were reported stolen from a silver 2016 Nissan while parked at 1503 Grove St.

-5:35 a.m.: criminal trespass. A female was reported trespassing at Norcold on South Kuther Road.

WEDNESDAY

-10:33 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating an unruly juvenile report.

-8:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Canz Bluetooth speaker, valued at $45, a PlayStation 3, a USB cord, an Android phone cord and a splitter cord were reported stolen at 732 N. Main Ave.

-6:37 p.m.: theft. A white purse containing a Chase credit card, a Bank of America credit card and a Discover Card was reported stolen at 706 Chestnut Ave.

-3:44 p.m.: theft. A saxophone, valued at $2,000, and a black case, valued at $60, were reported stolen at 220 1/2 N. Miami Ave.

-1:16 p.m.: contempt. Gaige Ocerton, 23, 528 Rauth St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-11:41 a.m.: theft. A Taurus handgun, valued at $200, was reported stolen during the previous night from an unlocked black 2017 Honda while parked at 1403 Broadway Ave.

-8:52 a.m.: contempt. Andy Ray Leach, 25, 534 Jefferson St., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

TUESDAY

-2:38 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after a police were dispatched to remove an individual for violating a protection order.

-8:57 a.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report of a burglary at 1508 Sandlewood Place, with resulted in the theft of $200, a bottle of Absolute Citron, and a pack of Marlboro cigarettes.

Crashes

Pamela K. Wood, 62, of DeGraff, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:36 p.m.

Wood was attempting to turn left into Burger King from South Vandemark Road when she struck a northbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road that was slowing down for traffic.

The other vehicle is owned by Isacc E. Kirby, 23, 605 Cass St.

The collision caused Kirby’s vehicle hit the curb and damage his rims.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:03 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:20 to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:02 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-3 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby with Sidney Police.

-2:58 to 5:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

