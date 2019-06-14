Police log

THURSDAY

-8:42 p.m.: criminal trespass. Brian Barrett, 46, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-5:51 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Michelle Williams, 47, 209 Jefferson St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:25 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Louella Edwards, 43, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. C, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:45 a.m.: violate protection order. Andrew Tyler Parrett, 28, 1200 Cinnamon Ridge, was arrested for violating a protection order.

-8:11 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a pair of prescription Ray Ban sunglasses, valued at $600, from a vehicle at 115 N. Highland Ave., Apt. 3C.

WEDNESDAY

-4:08 p.m.: theft. Three teenagers, two 13-year-old males and a 15-year-old male, were arrested for theft.

Crashes

Jason M. Snider, 40, 1180 Stephens Road, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:32 a.m.

Snider was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he continued on a red light into the intersection with business’s private drives and struck the driver’s side of the westbound vehicle, driven by Samantha G. Eisenbraun, 26, of Fort Loramie, who was crossing the intersection after exiting the private lot Applebee’s Grill and Bar on North Vandemark Road to the private lot across the street.

• Chistopher E. Magee, 53, 125 Foster St., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:32 p.m.

Magee was backing out of the driveway at 125 Foster St. when he struck the parked vehicle across the street that was facing the west on Foster Street, causing damage to both vehicles. Magee then left the area. Witnesses told police they saw Magee hit the parked vehicle and leave the scene. Later when police spoke with Magee, he admitted to hiting the car and apologized for not staying at the scene. Magee was cited for the crash and given a warning for leaving the scene of a crash.

The other vehicle is owned by John E. Fogt, 710 Lynn St.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:10 to 11:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-7:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

