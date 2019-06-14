Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:11 p.m.: forgery – bad checks. Deputies were dispatched to 833 S. Ohio Ave. in Clinton Township on the report of bad checks-forgery.

-8:35 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 7455 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a mailbox was destroyed the previous night.

-2:43 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 7452 Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township on the report a male refused to leave.

-2:09 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Speedway on Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

-12:09a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to East Court Street at South Miami Avenue in Clinton Township to assist with a traffic stop.

THURSDAY

-3:43 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to South Kuther Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report a tree was down across the road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:05 p.m.: lines down. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a low power line.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-6:29 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 16500 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-6 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-7:40 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19500 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-7:17 p.m.: fire. Russia and Houston Fire Departments responded to Miami County on the report of a structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

