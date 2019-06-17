Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 540 Bulle Road in Orange Township on the report of fraudulent credit card charges.

-9:44 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 59 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of threats.

-5:34 a.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township on the report of phone harassment.

SUNDAY

-9:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10043 Maria Drive in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a stolen remote control car.

-4:39 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down at Mires Lane at Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-9:52 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to 1873 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report trash had been dumped at the end of the driveway.

-8:19 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to Sidney Door and Window on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report a truck had been stolen the previous night.

-6:59 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP at the state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:28 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down in the 12000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-5:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit with a search at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township.

-3:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Kuther Road at state Route 47 on the report a bike was hit by a vehicle.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:21 a.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police responded to OSP at Save A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-6:56 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police responded to 203 Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township on the report a car had been keyed.

-6:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to 504 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report gun shots were heard in the area.

-3:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Speedway on East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 11700 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-7:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-2:50 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Continental Express Inc. on state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:38 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-8:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

-5:39 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Jason Way in Washington Township.

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Jason Way in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-11:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-6:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

