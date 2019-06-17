Police log

MONDAY

-1:04 a.m.: probation violation. Timothy Paul Jackson Jr., 36, 101 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-12:25 a.m.: theft. A 13-year-old male was arrested for the theft of a vehicle.

SATURDAY

-7:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Samsung cellphone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 225 E. Court St.

-12:24 p.m.: identity theft. An account was reported to have been opened using the victim’s information.

-1:18 a.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a domestic violence report.

FRIDAY

-10:09 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Mitchell Harley Myers, 22, 9848 N. Kuther Road, was charged for driving under OVI suspension.

-9:20 p.m.: warrant. Connie S. Mendiola, 56, 526 W. Parkwood St., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-7:15 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Brandi Hunter, 42, 1208 Hazel Nut Lane, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:55 p.m.: burglary. A possible burglary and the theft of a birth certificate was reported stolen at 323 Grant St.

-12:06 p.m.: counterfeiting. A counterfeit $5 bill was reported received at BMV Offices on Milligan Court.

-11:50 a.m.: probation violation. Taylor Ray Werner, 28, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

June 11

-5:25 p.m.: criminal damaging. A front, left light fixture on a 2000 BMW was reported damaged at Firehouse Subs parking lot on Michigan Street. The damage is set at $100.

Crashes

William Jacob McBrien, 29, of DeGraff, was arrested for OVI and was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:47 p.m.

McBrien was backing southbound out of an alley at 107 Hill St. when he struck a mailbox. He then went forward toward the south and went into a yard at 122 Brooklyn Ave. and damaged the yard, then got hung up on a manhole cover.

• Zane Burt, 13, of Sidney, was cited with a operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:25 a.m.

Zane was traveling northbound on Nort West Avenue and attempted to turn eastbound onto Beech Street when he failed to maintain control during the turn and struck the rear tail light area of a legally parked vehicle facing the east on Beech Street. Zane then continued off the roadway and struck a church building. He then fled the scene on foot.

The other vehicle is owned by Travis Ceyler, 314 N. West Ave.

Zane was later located by police and questioned. According to the police report, he admitted to hitting the vehicle and church and fleeing the scene because he was scared and knew he was going to jail. Zane was also charged with driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a crash.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:11 a.m. to 12:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-3:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:27 a.m. to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-12:12 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-2:34 to 11:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

