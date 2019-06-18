Police log

MONDAY

-11:41 p.m.: contempt. Phillip Lee, 35, of Greenville, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:29 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Aaron R. Hull, 32, 428 S. Main Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:22 p.m.: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Joey D. Baker, 33, at large, was arrested for failing to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

-1:31 p.m.: warrant. Anthony T. Myrick, 22, of Toledo, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:34 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a blue 2006 Mazda was reported at 728 Countryside St., Apt 4.

-12:33 p.m.: possession of drugs. Brandon Franklin Gregory, 34, of Dayton, was arrested for possession of drugs and counterfeiting.

-10:53 a.m.: domestic violence. Colin E. Kinsella, 31, 624 Chestnut Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:46 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on a Bobcat was reported to have been busted out at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street. The damage is set at $1,200.

-6:37 a.m.: theft. The theft of a mountain bike, valued at $50 was reported stolen from Miami Avenue at Lane Street.

Crashes

Jeffery S. Simmons, 59, 10996 Little Turtle Way, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:35 a.m.

Simmons was backing southbound from the driveway of 116 E. Parkwood St. when he struck a parked vehicle across the street from the drive on East Parkwood Street.

The other vehicle is owned by Charles N. Allen, 117 E. Parkwood St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:45 p.m.: service call. Medics conducted a service call.

-5:25 to 11:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:37 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:56 to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

