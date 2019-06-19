Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:30 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 123 Piper St. in Clinton Township on the report of threats or harassment.

TUESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 south in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-6:21 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 2613 State Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report an ATV was driving through the yard.

-3:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Fair Road at Schenk Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 112 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:42 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-8:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Wall Street in Salem Township.

-4:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10400 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

