Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. Matthew A. Grigsby, 38, of Piqua, was arrested for criminal damaging.

-9:15 a.m.: violate protection order. Dusty L. Fout, 32, 324 Oak Ave., was arrested for violating a protection order.

TUESDAY

-9:14 a.m.: contempt. Destiney Jewel Jess, 21, 310 Enterprise Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SUNDAY

-4:04 p.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported to have been passed at 125 W. Court St.

SATURDAY

-5:04 p.m.: warrant. Muhammad Abdull, 33, of Liberty Township, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:01 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-6:46 a.m. to 12:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:14 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to the report of smoke inside of a building. The smoke was caused from an overheated motor.

TUESDAY

-11:49 p.m.: odor. Crews responded to a possible gas leak. An odor was caused from water in the basement of a building.

-2:33 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

