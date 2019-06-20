Police log

THURSDAY

-8:47 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. John D. Boyd, 42, 805 Michigan St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

WEDNESDAY

-11:53 p.m.: burglary. Police received a report of a burglary at 107 Franklin Ave., which resulted in the theft of an Xbox, valued at $200.

-11:23 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a domestic violence report.

-10:36 p.m.: tampering with coin machines. Police received a report a coin machine had been damaged at 1612 St. Marys Ave.

-8:46 p.m.: warrant. Stefani K. Vaughn, 29, 2443 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. A, was arrested on an active warrant.

-8:45 p.m.: warrant. Jennifer Muhlenkamp, 46, 1836 Robert Place, was served a summons.

-5:51 p.m.: warrant. Michale Parrett, 51, 1220 Morrise Ave., was served a summons.

-1:20 p.m.: obstructing official business. Jerry Allen Swain, 31, 503 S. Highland Ave., was arrested for obstructing official business.

-11:56 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police responded to a domestic incident in progress.

-11:53 a.m.: warrant. Loretta Jane Smith, 44, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:46 a.m.: theft. The theft of grey Hewlett Packard laptop computer, valued at $300, and a black Compaq laptop, valued at $30, were reported stolen at 112 Oak Ave.

TUESDAY

-10:05 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report that a guest had not paid for services rendered at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-2:19 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of $185.50 was reported stolen at 119 W. Robinson St.

June 14

-7:43 p.m.: warrant. Amanda Brinkley, 30, 755 Park St., was served a summons.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:05 to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:41 to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-2:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

